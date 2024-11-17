Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 215 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 91.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of VSS opened at $117.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $126.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

