Entropy Technologies LP Invests $320,000 in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ameren by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth about $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEE. Argus upgraded shares of Ameren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ameren from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE stock opened at $91.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.61.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $131,923.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,758.08. This represents a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

