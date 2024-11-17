Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $511,000 in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHR. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities upgraded American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.35.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $523.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -208.33%.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

