Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 180,713.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $481,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,884 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 337,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,380,000 after purchasing an additional 157,497 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,862,000 after purchasing an additional 153,727 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 240,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,683,000 after buying an additional 124,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 620,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,545,000 after buying an additional 76,721 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 4.6 %

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $365.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ULTA shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $385.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.71.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

