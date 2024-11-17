Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 23.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 406,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 19,758 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

In related news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 56,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,469.61. This trade represents a 6.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $27.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.55. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.26%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

