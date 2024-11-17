Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 128 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.7% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 85,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $606,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $196.88 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $131.65 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.72.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 57.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. The trade was a 50.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,049 shares of company stock worth $26,106,112. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ALL shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.19.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

