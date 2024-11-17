Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,108 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,029.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.26. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

