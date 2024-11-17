Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,073,000 after acquiring an additional 32,516 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 869,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 693,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 666,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 639,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,011,000 after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $128.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.40 and its 200-day moving average is $119.22. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $101.61 and a 12-month high of $133.12.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

