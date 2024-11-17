Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $449,000. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,429,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 417.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:HYDB opened at $47.43 on Friday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average of $47.02.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2779 dividend. This is a boost from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

