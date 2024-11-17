Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,476 Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMB. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SMB stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

