Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,929 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,929 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 35,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,071,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,828,000 after purchasing an additional 24,673 shares during the period. Alaska Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 60,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 170,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $780,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $22.23 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

