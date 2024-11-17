Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,936,928 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after buying an additional 10,311 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 29,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Performance

Corning stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 273.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.57 and a 1 year high of $51.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.48.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 658.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Corning

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.