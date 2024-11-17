Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) Stock Position Reduced by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUEM. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 235,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 43,645 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,321,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,873,000 after acquiring an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $717,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,054,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:NUEM opened at $29.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

