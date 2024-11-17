Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 468.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 49.7% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 111.1% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $30.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -173.17%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

