Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 172,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,484,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 95.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $301,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 32.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on JKHY. Compass Point assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.73.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.4 %

JKHY stock opened at $173.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.05 and a 12 month high of $189.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.93.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $600.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.29%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

