Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 92 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,809,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,177,000 after purchasing an additional 69,007 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,605,000 after buying an additional 70,018 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,367,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,478,000 after buying an additional 31,806 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,229,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,199,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,078,000 after acquiring an additional 221,778 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG stock opened at $117.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.51 and a 200-day moving average of $108.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.36 and a 12 month high of $123.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

