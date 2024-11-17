Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the October 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Henderson Land Development Stock Down 0.3 %

HLDCY opened at $3.13 on Friday. Henderson Land Development has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $3.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02.

Henderson Land Development Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.0514 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th.

About Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

