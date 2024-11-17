Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Short Interest Update

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the October 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 702,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Gas Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 90.9% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 115.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

Shares of KGS opened at $36.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.66 and a beta of 0.79. Kodiak Gas Services has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $36.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is 565.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KGS shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.