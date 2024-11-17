Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 13,010 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $25,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 222.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 84.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 51,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 23,640 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 119.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $4,127,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $72.23 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $92.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.36 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 30.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.79%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

