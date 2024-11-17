Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $24.51 Million Stock Holdings in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,884,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224,410 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 2.60% of Nextdoor worth $24,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nextdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $791,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,863 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Insider Activity

In other Nextdoor news, General Counsel Sophia Schwartz sold 17,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $45,224.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 304,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,038.28. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE KIND opened at $2.37 on Friday. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51. The company has a market cap of $900.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Nextdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

Further Reading

