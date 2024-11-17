Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $25.46 Million Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Okta worth $25,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Okta by 71.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Okta by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the second quarter worth $47,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 200,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $15,080,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,908.95. This represents a 95.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $199,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,937.50. This represents a 11.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 475,789 shares of company stock worth $35,701,361. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $73.66 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.69 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.52 and a 200 day moving average of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.69, a P/E/G ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.24 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Okta from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.90.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

