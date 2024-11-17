Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $32.86 Million Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.19% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $32,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $182.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.60 and its 200 day moving average is $168.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.11.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. This trade represents a 17.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $427,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,550.50. This represents a 35.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,052 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

