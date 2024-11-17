Versor Investments LP Invests $217,000 in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 264.4% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 43.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.
Malibu Boats Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of MBUU stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $56.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.86 million, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MBUU. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Malibu Boats to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.
Malibu Boats Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
