Versor Investments LP Invests $217,000 in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 264.4% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 43.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $56.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.86 million, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MBUU. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Malibu Boats to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

