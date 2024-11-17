Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Boosts Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 946,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $29,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,842,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,063,000 after buying an additional 828,150 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,710,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,117,000 after purchasing an additional 193,898 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,604,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,049,000 after purchasing an additional 255,250 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,436,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,157,000 after buying an additional 899,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,277,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,041,000 after buying an additional 157,695 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

NYSE:IPG opened at $27.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

