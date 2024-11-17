Versor Investments LP Buys New Shares in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 14,711.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 552,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,823,000 after purchasing an additional 548,720 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,684,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,341,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,247,000 after buying an additional 70,161 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,150,000 after buying an additional 61,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $4,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $252,889.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total transaction of $1,860,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,392.28. The trade was a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,303 shares of company stock worth $6,306,926 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 0.9 %

THG opened at $163.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.50 and its 200-day moving average is $138.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.70 and a 52-week high of $164.67.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

