Versor Investments LP Reduces Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 942,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,038,000 after purchasing an additional 223,497 shares during the period. JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth approximately $5,149,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,831,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,245,000 after acquiring an additional 76,578 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 819,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after acquiring an additional 60,545 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 112,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 56,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Keith Carango sold 13,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $653,178.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,052.76. This trade represents a 46.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $48.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.43. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.96 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 43.90%. The business had revenue of $865.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

