Versor Investments LP Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,896 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 481.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,461,000 after buying an additional 272,226 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 65.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 571,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,064,000 after acquiring an additional 225,832 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $32,178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $24,670,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,604,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,295,000 after purchasing an additional 152,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.2 %

STLD opened at $139.41 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.60 and a 1-year high of $155.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.98 and a 200-day moving average of $127.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $950,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,723,707. This represents a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad Bickford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $269,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,106. The trade was a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,591 shares of company stock worth $3,608,438. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

