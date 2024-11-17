Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 30,700 Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Community Health Systems by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 96,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CYH shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.18.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $533.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Community Health Systems’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

