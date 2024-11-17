Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Earns Underperform Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has a $46.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $51.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

NYSE:TNK opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of -0.32. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.21%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 935,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,361,000 after buying an additional 273,530 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 9.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,480,670 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,249,000 after buying an additional 124,659 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 20.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,172,000 after buying an additional 123,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 15.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 719,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,495,000 after buying an additional 93,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 9.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 906,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,815,000 after buying an additional 80,217 shares during the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

