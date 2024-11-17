Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Director William P. Foley II Sells 5,000,000 Shares

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) Director William P. Foley II sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $41,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 883,323 shares in the company, valued at $7,287,414.75. The trade was a 84.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alight Trading Down 2.0 %

Alight stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40. Alight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Alight alerts:

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.39 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alight Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Alight

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 65.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Alight by 20.9% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Alight by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alight by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALIT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alight from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

View Our Latest Report on ALIT

About Alight

(Get Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.