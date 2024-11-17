Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading 0% Higher – Here’s What Happened

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) traded up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $139.87 and last traded at $138.17. Approximately 3,204,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 9,134,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.14.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.37.

The company has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -16.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

