Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 2.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.28 and last traded at $24.32. 10,299,435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 59,860,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This trade represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,112,000 after buying an additional 5,417,753 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475,631 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,162,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103,553 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Intel by 2.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 77,822,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,410,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,550 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,371,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

