Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading 0.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $100.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Walmart traded as high as $84.78 and last traded at $84.64. 3,523,622 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 16,649,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.47.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WMT. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Walmart by 165.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 270,147 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 168,346 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 307.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 160,292 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after buying an additional 120,919 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 20,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,975,205 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,527 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.29 and a 200-day moving average of $72.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

