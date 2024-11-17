Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP) Short Interest Up 29.1% in October

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the October 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of Healthcare Trust stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99.

Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

