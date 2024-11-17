Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Grows Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Alliant Energy worth $35,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $60.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $62.49. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.69.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

