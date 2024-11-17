Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,061 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Las Vegas Sands worth $36,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,107,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,918,472,000 after buying an additional 209,589 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,170,552 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,663,219,000 after acquiring an additional 531,799 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,351,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $502,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,754 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,500,248 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $376,136,000 after purchasing an additional 68,568 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 987.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,549,615 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $245,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 1.2 %

LVS stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $55.65.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LVS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Las Vegas Sands

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 24,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,264,848.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,724. This trade represents a 28.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.