State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after buying an additional 55,124 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 38.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 37,376 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 210.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 83,287 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 14,334 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $639,296.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,294,019.20. This trade represents a 2.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Cho sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,375,824. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,118 shares of company stock worth $4,391,151. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $36.89 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $60.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average is $46.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.78.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

