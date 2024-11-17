Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $37,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CHKP. Barclays dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.74.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $174.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.52 and a 200-day moving average of $176.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $139.55 and a 52 week high of $210.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.25. The company had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

