Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $36.25 Million Stock Position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,374 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz were worth $36,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KSPI. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 6.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 191.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,343,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from $159.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Price Performance

NASDAQ:KSPI opened at $109.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.41 and its 200-day moving average is $120.76. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 1-year low of $85.02 and a 1-year high of $143.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $1.7565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

