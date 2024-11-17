FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $38,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. This trade represents a 18.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $780,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 299 shares in the company, valued at $143,819. The trade was a 84.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,984 shares of company stock worth $12,230,877. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of FDS stock opened at $483.90 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $461.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $471.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.