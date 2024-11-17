Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 106,372 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,609,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,372 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $38,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBD. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 665.4% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.48. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

