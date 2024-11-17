Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 15,827 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,827 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $37,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $201.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.18 and its 200 day moving average is $205.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.74 and a 1 year high of $243.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UHS. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.14.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

