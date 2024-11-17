GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 49,264 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 380.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,264 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,653.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 110.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 14,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,616,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after acquiring an additional 47,009 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 17.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $586.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.52 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

