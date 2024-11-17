GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA stock opened at $614.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $721.02 and a 200-day moving average of $762.59. The company has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. KLA Co. has a one year low of $527.11 and a one year high of $896.32.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 30.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Oppenheimer raised KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $890.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $802.90.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

