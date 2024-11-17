Susquehanna Has Lowered Expectations for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Price

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SWKS. B. Riley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $83.69 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $82.13 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. This represents a 20.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $164,181.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,960.72. The trade was a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,841 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,265. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 49.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,451,000 after buying an additional 59,145 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 28.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

