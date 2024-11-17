GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 42,298 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,298 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMCI. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the third quarter worth about $132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $2,412,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John T. Treace purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,523,095 shares in the company, valued at $34,637,634.45. This trade represents a 0.77 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.12. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $474.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 51.12% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $45.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMCI

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Free Report)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.