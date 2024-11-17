GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 317.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.8 %

LMT opened at $534.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $413.92 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $576.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $524.37.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

