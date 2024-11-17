GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 118,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,420,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,573 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 4.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,680,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,510,000 after buying an additional 2,238,559 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,644,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,027,000 after acquiring an additional 146,689 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth about $42,576,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,219,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,515 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HL opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -137.50 and a beta of 2.00. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $245.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

HL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.94.

In related news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $735,303.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,949. This represents a 38.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

