GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 287,163 Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) by 226.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,163 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 1.43% of Aerovate Therapeutics worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,343,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 45,444 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,881,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $32.42.

Aerovate Therapeutics Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.