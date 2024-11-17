GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 451 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,368,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,763,691,000 after purchasing an additional 88,339 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,973,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,470,000 after acquiring an additional 233,179 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,190,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,654,000 after acquiring an additional 159,433 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 986,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,773,000 after acquiring an additional 33,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 34.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 792,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,498,000 after purchasing an additional 203,938 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SBA Communications from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,814.28. This trade represents a 23.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. This trade represents a 3.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $221.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.68. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.77). SBA Communications had a net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $667.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 61.83%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

